Senator calls for Ukrainian to be added as Leaving Cert subject

A Fianna Fáíl Senator has called for Ukrainian to be added as a Leaving Certificate subject.

Senator Malcolm Byrne will make a proposal in the Seanad on Wednesday afternoon - saying that introducing the subject would benefit everyeone.

Around 14,900 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland since the outbreak of war in the country - 9,650 in primary schools and a further 5,281 in post-primary education

Senator Byrne, who is the Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Further and Higher Education, said: "Including Ukrainian as a Leaving Certificate subject would not only benefit our new and growing Ukrainian community in Ireland but foster multicultural understanding between our two countries.

This initiative promises numerous benefits for students, society, and bilateral relations between Ireland and Ukraine.

Currently, there are sixteen options for languages on the Leaving Cert curriculum, including Japanese, Mandarin-Chinese, Polish and Ancient Greek.

Furthermore, there is another option for 'other language' - languages which do not appear as part of the normal school curriculum, but students may opt to be examined in them, if they meet certain conditions.

Senator Byrne continued: "As a passionate advocate for cultural diversity and education, I strongly urge the inclusion of Ukrainian as a Leaving Certificate subject.

"I think it is appropriate that we offer students the chance to complete Ukrainian as a Leaving Certificate subject.

"It also offers an opportunity to all students in Irish schools to take Ukrainian as a subject.

Hopefully, in the near future, there will be a massive rebuild of Ukraine. Irish students with a grasp of the language will be at a massive advantage in using their skills and experience to play a part in that.

Senator Byrne added that the addition of Ukrainian into the curriculum would be an "act of empowerment" for the Ukrainian community in Ireland, saying that it celebrated their heritage and language.

He concluded: "By embracing Ukrainian, we provide the Ukrainian community with the opportunity to share their rich culture with the broader Irish society, promoting inclusivity and cultural appreciation."