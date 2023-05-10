Oireachtas seeks answers from GAA on pay-per-view games row

Politicians are to haul RTÉ and GAA representatives in front of an Oireachtas committee over the GAAGO controversy.
It comes as Virgin Media Television criticised the partnership between RTÉ and the GAA over the streaming platform, saying other broadcasters were not approached about the possibility of airing some GAA matches after Sky Sports’s rights to do so ended in 2022.
Niamh Smyth, chairwoman of the Oireachtas committee on sport, was last night writing to the clerk of the committee to invite the national broadcaster and GAA representatives to “clear up the matter”.
The three Coalition leaders are adamant that the most popular and important matches should be free to air.
Fine Gael TD and former Mayo Gaelic football captain Alan Dillon said he was writing to Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Media Minister Catherine Martin to propose reducing the TV licence fee by €50 in the upcoming budget “until this matter is resolved”, he tweeted, adding: “Is this the same RTÉ that are looking for a licence fee increase?
“This is a licence fee increase by the backdoor!”
His reaction followed a statement by Virgin Media Television saying: “RTÉ is a 50% shareholder in GAAGO, this has never been clarified in any editorial discussion about GAAGO and the decision not to show key games on Free to Air television.
“When Sky Television decided not to renew its GAA rights, the GAA did not approach other broadcasters to ascertain whether they would be interested in broadcasting these games but arbitrarily decided to put them behind a paywall.”