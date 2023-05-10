Eurovision: 'They never gave Ireland a chance' but Dustin the Turkey makes surprise return

In case you're not aware - and we wouldn't blame you if this is the case - it's Eurovision week!

This weekend will see the final of the song contest take place in Liverpool, with last year's runners-up the UK stepping in as hosts in place of winners Ukraine.

Millions of people across the continent tune in to watch the festivities, with the event's final is traditionally one of the most-tweeted about in Ireland every year.

At last night's semi-final, Ireland's Wild Youth failed to get through to Saturday's showpiece, with band member Conor O'Donohoe saying in a now-deleted Instagram comment that "they never gave Ireland a chance".

Despite the disappointment for Ireland, there was still plenty of entertainment throughout the semi-final show.

Dustin The Turkey

One of the most unexpected moments came as the public was voting for their favourite acts and the hosts had some time to fill.

Hosts Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina got to sit down with a Eurovision legend who just so happened to be from Ireland.

No, not Johnny Logan, but Dustin the Turkey, making a return to the Eurovision stage for the first time since his 2008 entry of Irlande Douze Pointe.

THE SEXUAL TENSION BETWEEN DUSTIN AND HANNAH #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/nKQ1aoQu8l — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) May 9, 2023

everyone in europe when dustin the turkey made an appearance:#Eurovision #Eurovision2023



pic.twitter.com/ICt1tfwBBE — Centra Ireland (@CentraIRL) May 9, 2023

Hannah Waddingham

While dealing with a turkey puppet probably wasn't on her pre-show list of things to do, Hannah Waddingham gained a huge number of plaudits online for hosting the show.

The Ted Lasso and Sex Education actress stole the show on Tuesday with her outfit and the subtle interactions that viewers spotted on social media.

That included a simply sensational high note.

and this is why hannah waddingham is the perfect host #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/hqmp19tPAQ — eva ⚡ | ted lasso spoilers (@wadderswelton) May 9, 2023

Good evening, Europe!



Show some love to our incredible #Eurovision2023 hosts: Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham ✨ pic.twitter.com/dMIQOjVd3k — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023

Hannah Waddingham was meant to do this hosting job.



She’s trained. for. years. She’s gone out there doing jobs she don’t wanna do. Because it means she gets to wake up every damn morning and host Eurovision. She’s Hannah Waddingham and this is her stage. #Eurovision2023 — C. (@cstsher) May 9, 2023

A brilliant Finnish

Bookmakers have made Sweden's entrant Tattoo by Loreen a heavy favourite to take the silver microphone trophy on Saturday evening, but if Tuesday's semi-final is anything to go by they face serious competition from a neighbour.

Finland closed out the evening's performances with their incredibly-catchy Cha Cha Cha, which had the audience in the M&S Bank Arena singing and clapping along - even Hannah!

It went down very well online too, with thousands flocking to praise the effort from Helsinki's Käärijä.

Based on crowd reaction, #Finland will be very tough to beat in the televote in the final…#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/KQfUXGek61 — Jack Parker (@JackParkr) May 9, 2023