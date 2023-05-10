Eurovision: 'They never gave Ireland a chance' but Dustin the Turkey makes surprise return

In case you're not aware - and we wouldn't blame you if this is the case - it's Eurovision week!
This weekend will see the final of the song contest take place in Liverpool, with last year's runners-up the UK stepping in as hosts in place of winners Ukraine.
Millions of people across the continent tune in to watch the festivities, with the event's final is traditionally one of the most-tweeted about in Ireland every year.
At last night's semi-final, Ireland's Wild Youth failed to get through to Saturday's showpiece, with band member Conor O'Donohoe saying in a now-deleted Instagram comment that "they never gave Ireland a chance".
Despite the disappointment for Ireland, there was still plenty of entertainment throughout the semi-final show.
One of the most unexpected moments came as the public was voting for their favourite acts and the hosts had some time to fill.
Hosts Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina got to sit down with a Eurovision legend who just so happened to be from Ireland.
No, not Johnny Logan, but Dustin the Turkey, making a return to the Eurovision stage for the first time since his 2008 entry of.
THE SEXUAL TENSION BETWEEN DUSTIN AND HANNAH #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/nKQ1aoQu8l— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) May 9, 2023
mood: luke looking at dustin the turkey #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/wehxwbHwFP— izabella 🇫🇮🇸🇮🇺🇦🇦🇺 (@gabbanisgorilla) May 9, 2023
everyone in europe when dustin the turkey made an appearance:#Eurovision #Eurovision2023— Centra Ireland (@CentraIRL) May 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ICt1tfwBBE
While dealing with a turkey puppet probably wasn't on her pre-show list of things to do, Hannah Waddingham gained a huge number of plaudits online for hosting the show.
Theand actress stole the show on Tuesday with her outfit and the subtle interactions that viewers spotted on social media.
That included a simply sensational high note.
and this is why hannah waddingham is the perfect host #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/hqmp19tPAQ— eva ⚡ | ted lasso spoilers (@wadderswelton) May 9, 2023
Good evening, Europe!— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023
Show some love to our incredible #Eurovision2023 hosts: Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham ✨ pic.twitter.com/dMIQOjVd3k
Hannah Waddingham was meant to do this hosting job.— C. (@cstsher) May 9, 2023
She’s trained. for. years. She’s gone out there doing jobs she don’t wanna do. Because it means she gets to wake up every damn morning and host Eurovision. She’s Hannah Waddingham and this is her stage. #Eurovision2023
Bookmakers have made Sweden's entrantby Loreen a heavy favourite to take the silver microphone trophy on Saturday evening, but if Tuesday's semi-final is anything to go by they face serious competition from a neighbour.
Finland closed out the evening's performances with their incredibly-catchy, which had the audience in the M&S Bank Arena singing and clapping along - even Hannah!
It went down very well online too, with thousands flocking to praise the effort from Helsinki's Käärijä.
Based on crowd reaction, #Finland will be very tough to beat in the televote in the final…#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/KQfUXGek61— Jack Parker (@JackParkr) May 9, 2023
this will remain my take away image of Eurovision 2023. #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #Finland pic.twitter.com/vAzWhjyC3U— Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) May 9, 2023
FINLAND YES #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/3ypM0d95MC— Bulky Petite (@timyvesmieke) May 9, 2023