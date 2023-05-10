Eurovision: 'They never gave Ireland a chance' but Dustin the Turkey makes surprise return

Eurovision: 'They never gave Ireland a chance' but Dustin the Turkey makes surprise return

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 07:47
David Kent

In case you're not aware - and we wouldn't blame you if this is the case - it's Eurovision week!

This weekend will see the final of the song contest take place in Liverpool, with last year's runners-up the UK stepping in as hosts in place of winners Ukraine.

Millions of people across the continent tune in to watch the festivities, with the event's final is traditionally one of the most-tweeted about in Ireland every year.

At last night's semi-final, Ireland's Wild Youth failed to get through to Saturday's showpiece, with band member Conor O'Donohoe saying in a now-deleted Instagram comment that "they never gave Ireland a chance".

Despite the disappointment for Ireland, there was still plenty of entertainment throughout the semi-final show.

Dustin The Turkey

One of the most unexpected moments came as the public was voting for their favourite acts and the hosts had some time to fill.

Hosts Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina got to sit down with a Eurovision legend who just so happened to be from Ireland.

No, not Johnny Logan, but Dustin the Turkey, making a return to the Eurovision stage for the first time since his 2008 entry of Irlande Douze Pointe.

Hannah Waddingham

While dealing with a turkey puppet probably wasn't on her pre-show list of things to do, Hannah Waddingham gained a huge number of plaudits online for hosting the show.

The Ted Lasso and Sex Education actress stole the show on Tuesday with her outfit and the subtle interactions that viewers spotted on social media.

That included a simply sensational high note.

A brilliant Finnish

Bookmakers have made Sweden's entrant Tattoo by Loreen a heavy favourite to take the silver microphone trophy on Saturday evening, but if Tuesday's semi-final is anything to go by they face serious competition from a neighbour.

Finland closed out the evening's performances with their incredibly-catchy Cha Cha Cha, which had the audience in the M&S Bank Arena singing and clapping along - even Hannah!

It went down very well online too, with thousands flocking to praise the effort from Helsinki's Käärijä.

