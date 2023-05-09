Footballer has ban extended for assault on match official

The Division 1 match in the North East Football League was abandoned with five minutes remaining in normal time. File picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 18:10
David Kent and Michelle McGlynn

A footballer has had his five-year ban from all football-related activity increased on appeal.

A disciplinary hearing yesterday determined that the player should be given a seven-year ban for assaulting a match official.

The Sporting BJD FC player ran across the pitch during a match with Bay FC last month and assaulted the referee.

A video of the incident was captured by a supporter.

The initial five-year ban was handed down on April 21 but was later appealed to the Independent Appeal Committee.

In a statement today, the FAI said: "The FAI acknowledges the decision by the Independent Appeal Committee and wishes to reiterate our zero-tolerance approach towards any abuse or threat or act of violence against match officials."

