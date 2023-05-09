Female prisoners six times more likely to self-harm than male inmates, study finds

Female prisoners in Ireland are six times more likely to engage in acts of self-harm than their male counterparts, according to the findings of a major new study.

Research into the incidence of self-harm among the Irish prison population has highlighted how the issue affects almost one in five female inmates compared to about one in 30 male prisoners.

It found incidents of self-harm were recorded among 18.4% of all female prisoners in contrast to just 3.1% of male prisoners.

However, the study found the severity of self-harm and the level of intent were greater for male prisoners than female ones.

The research also revealed that remand prisoners are twice as likely to engage in self-harm as inmates who have already been sentenced for their crimes.

The study, which is believed to the first national systematic examination of the incidence and patterns of self-harm among prisoners in Ireland, analysed data on all self-harm episodes recorded in the 12 adult prisons in the Republic between 2017 and 2019, including the medical severity and suicidal intent of each incident.

It also examined the type of accommodation of affected prisoners, sentence length, stage of sentence, nature of conviction, prison regime and legal status.

The report by researchers from the National Suicide Research Foundation and the Irish Prison Service reviewed a total of 696 episodes of self-harm among 397 prisoners (328 males and 69 females) over the three-year period.

The results of the research, which is published in the International Journal of Prisoner Health, found the rate of self-harm was higher among women prisoners across all age groups.

The study found self-cutting or scratching was the most frequently used method of self-harm for sentenced prisoners, accounting for almost two-thirds of all incidents, followed by hanging, which related to 20% of cases.

The results showed females were twice as likely to engage in hanging than male prisoners, with 33% self-harming by hanging compared to 16% of males.

However, four times as many male inmates who engaged in hanging — 81% of such cases — had high levels of intention compared to 20% of females.

Almost a third of prisoners who engaged in self-harm had recorded more than one incident between 2017 and 2019, with repetitive episodes more pronounced among females.

The study found almost one-third of all self-harm episodes required no medical treatment, while just over half of all incidents required minimal medical interventions such as minor dressings.

Hospital treatment

However, 13% of cases required hospital outpatient treatment or examination in a hospital’s emergency department, while 2% required admission to hospital or treatment in an intensive care unit.

Contributory factors associated with self-harm among prisoners were mainly related to mental health issues but also linked to a prisoner’s environment and relationships.

The report said they were predominantly related to poor coping skills, substance misuse and difficulties managing emotions.

Based on accommodation type, the highest incidence of self-harm was found among prisoners housed in a single cell, which accounted for three-quarters of all cases.

The study noted international suicide prevention policies regularly highlight prisoners as a priority group with vulnerability to an increased risk of suicidal behaviour.

It also pointed out there was some consistent evidence that white ethnic origin, previous self-harm and mental disorders are risk factors for self-harm in prisons.

Commenting on the findings of the study, one of the report’s authors, Niall McTernan, said they were generally in line with international research.

Mr McTernan said the overall rate of self-harm among the prison population at 3.7% indicated the rate of self-harm had remained stable over the past two decades in Irish prisons and was about a third lower than the rate in England and Wales.

He said the various findings showed there was “a need to ensure access to timely and suitable mental health services including both appropriate referral and provision of evidence-based mental health interventions”.

“The wide range of contributory factors highlights the need for an all-inclusive, prison-wide approach towards preventing self-harm in Irish prisons,” Mr McTernan said.