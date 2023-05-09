Student hospitalised after 'unprovoked’ assault on college campus in Galway

A student was hospitalised following an “unprovoked” assault on campus at the University of Galway on Saturday.

Gardaí have said an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

The Irish Examiner understands that a number of international students were gathered on a green area on campus when they were allegedly targeted.

One student, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Galway (UHG) to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred at a college campus in Galway on the 6th May 2023.

"A man aged in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"No arrests have been made and Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry."

All students are being offered ongoing support following the incident, an NUIG spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

In a statement, they said: “A number of students were targeted in an unprovoked incident on Saturday evening. All students are being offered ongoing support, from a range of university staff.

“Any attack on any of our students is an attack on our wider university community and is condemned in the strongest possible terms. Our university is open and welcoming to all. It is important that it is a safe place.

“Thankfully, we believe this incident is isolated and is not reflective of our city or its people."

NUIG Student Union president, Sai Gujulla, said that they were “deeply saddened and shocked" about the incident.

“On behalf of the student community, our solidarity goes out to all students who were affected by this senseless act of violence and hate.

“We are constantly working with the friends of students that were affected by this incident to ensure that the relevant supports are available to them.

“We have contacted the university about this incident and they have provided a report and the CCTV footage to the Gardaí to aid with the investigation," he said.