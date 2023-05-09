Off-site construction key to mass production of new homes

Irish construction contractors must adapt to assembling large parts of future buildings off-site in order to serve the mass production of affordable housing, the Oireachtas housing committee will hear on Tuesday.

Dominic Stevens, a lecturer at Technological University Dublin, is to tell the committee “the future” of modern construction lies in off-site timber manufacture for buildings of both low-rise and high-rise dimensions, both in terms of developing a “high-tech timber manufacturing industry” and also with regard to matching Ireland’s climate goals.

Mr Stevens is also expected to stress, however, that delivering such construction methods in bulk will require a set of national housing standards, as opposed to local authorities setting their own parameters.

“We will have huge difficulty delivering these efficiencies through modern methods of construction [MMC] without adaptation to planning and regulatory environments,” Mr Stevens is to say, citing a concentration on “bespoke” solutions by local authorities and never-ending changes to guidelines and building regulations as two trends affecting the delivery of housing here.

The committee hearing is also set to hear from chief executive of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon, who is expected to tell the hearing that MMC “could have a major influence on the way that we deliver housing in the future”.

He will add, however, that the industry “relies on certainty” and can only deliver on such methods once convinced by a “sightline for demand of a particular type of service or at least a pipeline that allows a degree of preparation and investment”.

He will tell the committee the construction industry is unrealistically “expected to respond with resources as if you have been storing them up waiting for an instruction to proceed”, in terms of moving to newer forms of residential construction.

The meeting will also hear from the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland, which is expected to tell the committee that “business as usual” in construction “will not sufficiently address the urgent challenges” represented by climate change and the ongoing housing crisis.

“Embracing MMC... has the potential to help address many of these critical issues,” David Browne, director of RKD Architects, is expected to say.

Mr Browne is expected to say MMC, “if adapted at scale”, will help “to address current significant productivity, labour, and skills challenges”.