90% of adults made charitable donation in the last year

Over the last year, 90% of adults in Ireland donated to a charity, according to new research from the Charities Regulator.

The research found that 80% of people believe having trust and confidence in a charity is very important when deciding to donate — which is up from 65% since 2020, when a similar study was undertaken.

The survey, conducted for the Charities Regulator by Amárach Research, showed strong public support for greater enforcement, tighter controls on charities by the regulator, and more checks on charities’ activities.

While 89% of adults donated to a charity during the past year, the nature of those donations has changed over the past two years.

The number of people who made financial contributions declined from 74% to 59%, while the numbers donating goods increased from 43% to 57%.

But those who donate money gave a higher average contribution last year — €169 compared to €155 in 2020. Charities seem to be becoming more dependent on the over-55s, with this group donating the most money.

Dublin was the most generous location for those who donated money, followed by Connacht/Ulster, the rest of Leinster, and Munster.

Vital role

Charities Regulator chief executive Helen Martin said the survey "shows the vital role that trust and transparency play in the charitable sector".

She encouraged people to check the regulator's register of charities online before making a donation to any charity.

There are currently over 11,500 registered charities in the State.

Those most strongly supported during the past 12 months include medical or health-related (44%), homeless or refuge services (43%), local community organisations (41%), children or youth services (29%), and animal rescue or welfare (29%).

More than 80% of people feel that charities and the work they do in society is important, while three-quarters of respondents believe that the impact of charities is significant. The importance of charities and their impact was felt most strongly among women aged 55 and over, the study showed.

A personal interest or a connection to a charity/issue remains the single largest influence (58%) for deciding which charity to support, while news and media reports about a charity (13%) is the second largest influencer.

The charity shop sector is benefiting from both an increase in donations — up 13% to 57% — and from higher customer numbers, with an 8% increase in the number of people purchasing goods from charity shops.