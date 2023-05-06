Nine arrests made by gardai during day of action in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested nine people as part of a day of action in the M District in Dublin.
The targeted operation was established to investigate and detect thefts from service stations across the Tallaght and Rathfarnham district.
Of the nine persons arrested, seven people were station bailed to appear at Tallaght District Court later this month. Two people have already appeared before the courts.
The Day of Action was conducted in collaboration with local stakeholders and saw uniform and plainclothes gardaí in the M District conduct searches at a number of residences linked to people identified as prolific offenders involved in service station drive offs where people leave service stations without paying for fuel.
In addition to this, 20 service stations located within the District were patrolled on a regular basis where gardaí proactively engaged with local stakeholders.
Investigations are ongoing.