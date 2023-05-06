Nine arrests made by gardai during day of action in Dublin

Nine arrests made by gardai during day of action in Dublin

A garda van.

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 15:24
David Kent

Gardaí have arrested nine people as part of a day of action in the M District in Dublin.

The targeted operation was established to investigate and detect thefts from service stations across the Tallaght and Rathfarnham district.

Of the nine persons arrested, seven people were station bailed to appear at Tallaght District Court later this month. Two people have already appeared before the courts.

The Day of Action was conducted in collaboration with local stakeholders and saw uniform and plainclothes gardaí in the M District conduct searches at a number of residences linked to people identified as prolific offenders involved in service station drive offs where people leave service stations without paying for fuel.

In addition to this, 20 service stations located within the District were patrolled on a regular basis where gardaí proactively engaged with local stakeholders.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Pádraig Hoare: Meeting honorary Corkonians in London on coronation day

More in this section

Ed Sheeran gifts Ryan Tubridy with signed guitar as presenter set to bow out as Late Late host  Ed Sheeran gifts Ryan Tubridy with signed guitar as presenter set to bow out as Late Late host 
'My final wish has happened': Charlie Bird 'blown away' after meeting Bruce Springsteen  'My final wish has happened': Charlie Bird 'blown away' after meeting Bruce Springsteen 
Military accident Man, 40s, dies in crash between car and truck in Cavan
King Charles III coronation

Pádraig Hoare: Meeting honorary Corkonians in London on coronation day

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd