Man, 40s, dies in crash between car and truck in Cavan

A man in his 40s has died in a crash involving a car and a truck in Co Cavan.
It happened at around 11.30am on Friday on the R178 at Carrickgorman in Bailieborough.
The man, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
A technical examination of the scene is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough between 11am and 12pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.