Brollies banned from Boss gig during status yellow storm warning

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning affecting 11 counties.

The warning, for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Leitrim, and Roscommon, came into effect just after 5pm this evening and will run until 10pm tonight.

The national forecaster is predicting localised thunderstorms and lightning with heavy downpours.

Tonight, "residual showers will continue but will become isolated with some mist and fog patches developing, Met Éireann said.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees are expected.

Met Éireann also warned that spot flooding may be possible.

Bruce Springsteen performs at Barclays Center on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The warning comes as thousands of fans make their way to Dublin's RDS Arena for the first of three sold-out Bruce Springsteen concerts.

And unfortunately for concert-goers, umbrellas are banned from the venue.

Instead, fans have been encouraged to wear rain macs or ponchos in order to keep dry.