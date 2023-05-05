Woman in hospital with serious injuries following collision with car in Dublin 

A woman has been seriously injured following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Dublin on Thursday.
Gardaí were called to the incident which occurred at around 3.20pm on the N81 in Tallaght.
The female pedestrian, in her 50s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators but it has since reopened.
Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station."