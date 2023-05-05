Swimmer in very serious condition after rescue at Dublin's Forty Foot

Swimmer in very serious condition after rescue at Dublin's Forty Foot

Emergency services responded to calls from members of the public after they saw a swimmer having difficultly at Forty Foot, in Sandycove. Picture: Irish Coast Guard, Dun Laoghaire via Facebook

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 12:47
Imasha Costa

A swimmer has been rushed to hospital in a "very serious condition" after being rescued by the Irish Coast Guard in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Emergency services responded to calls from members of the public after they saw a swimmer having difficultly at the Forty Foot in Sandycove. 

Teams from Rescue 116, gardaí, ambulance personnel and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene. 

The RNLI crew from Dun Laoghaire were able to recover the swimmer from the sea. 

Immediate medical treatment was then started and the swimmer was then transported to hospital in a very serious condition. 

"Conditions were not ideal for swimming due to Easterly winds. Please exercise caution when making a decision to swim. Any doubt, don’t swim," they said in a statement. 

"Remember if you see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112 or VHF channel 16 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.

More in this section

Weekend weather: Showers due as Bruce Springsteen kicks off Irish concerts Weekend weather: Showers due as Bruce Springsteen kicks off Irish concerts
Air quality failing court case Evidence in Coagh inquest set to end in June
Motorcyclist killed in Tobermore crash named by PSNI Motorcyclist killed in Tobermore crash named by PSNI
Dublin
<p>Sarah McInerney </p>

Sarah McInerney the latest big name to rule out being next Late Late Show host

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd