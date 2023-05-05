Swimmer in very serious condition after rescue at Dublin's Forty Foot

A swimmer has been rushed to hospital in a "very serious condition" after being rescued by the Irish Coast Guard in Dublin on Thursday evening.
Emergency services responded to calls from members of the public after they saw a swimmer having difficultly at the Forty Foot in Sandycove.
Teams from Rescue 116, gardaí, ambulance personnel and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.
The RNLI crew from Dun Laoghaire were able to recover the swimmer from the sea.
Immediate medical treatment was then started and the swimmer was then transported to hospital in a very serious condition.
"Conditions were not ideal for swimming due to Easterly winds. Please exercise caution when making a decision to swim. Any doubt, don’t swim," they said in a statement.
"Remember if you see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112 or VHF channel 16 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.