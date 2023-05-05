Motorcyclist killed in Tobermore crash named by PSNI

Motorcyclist killed in Tobermore crash named by PSNI

43-year-old Aidy Clarkin Picture: PSNI handout/PA

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 10:40
Claudia Savage, PA

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Co Derry has been named as 43-year-old Aidy Clarkin.

Mr Clarkin, from the Draperstown area in Derry, was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Tobermore shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the accident, which happened in Lisnamuck road, and Mr Clarkin was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that could help officers, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1531 of 04/05/23.

