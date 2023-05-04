Man, 20s, killed following collision with lorry

Gardaí are on the scene of a fatal road traffic incident in Co Cavan this evening.

A car and a lorry collided shortly before 5pm this evening on the N3 at New Inns, Ballyjamesduff.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was a man, aged in his 20s. He was fatally injured in the incident.

No other serious injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

The N3 at New Inns is currently closed and expected to remain so overnight. Local diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to attend the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have dash cam footage and were travelling on the N3 at New Inns between 4.30pm and 5.15pm are asked to make that footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Staion on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.