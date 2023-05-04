'Never going to be good enough in society': Senator Eileen Flynn speaks about discrimination after taxi incident

A senator has told the Seanad that Ireland has a long way to go to

tackle racism in this country.

Eileen Flynn raised the issue after an experience she had with a taxi driver on Wednesday night that she said left her feeling like she would never be good enough.

Ms Flynn, who is the only member of the Traveller community in the Oireachtas, told how the driver had refused to bring her to her home in a halting site.

She said she tried to resolve the issue with the driver, explaining that she is a public representative and would not do anything that would cause harm to him or jeopardise her job.

The driver still refused and Ms Flynn informed him that if that was the case, she would not pay the fare.

"He said, 'I'm going to ring the guards' and I said, 'no actually, I'm going to ring them because you are the one that is committing the crime, not me'," she said.

Ms Flynn explained the situation to the Garda operator and was told that the matter was a waste of Garda time.

The driver then relented and agreed to take Ms Flynn to her home, only if the operator remained on the line.

"If I went on to be the president of Ireland or a top surgeon, or whatever you may want to go on to be, no matter what you are or no matter who you are, to a lot of people I am still just a member of the Traveller community," she told the Seanad.

I'm still just a pikey, a knacker, somebody who came from absolutely nothing and last night I felt that right to the gut of my stomach.

"Thinking 'oh my God, you are never going to be good enough in society, no matter what you do'."

Ms Flynn said that while she welcomes steps being taken to tackle racism, such as the upcoming hate crime legislation, Ireland still has a long way to go.

"To not be brought where you need to go and to not be judged on the basis of everybody in the community. We don't judge settled people and even the gangs that we are seeing nowadays.

"We don't come along and say 'you are all the same' but unfortunately, when you are a member of the Traveller community even in 2023, even if you are a senator, no matter what you might be you will experience racism and discrimination."

She encouraged people who find themselves in a similar situation to do as she did, and call the gardaí.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for a list of support services.