Man arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into bogus tradesmen

Stock photo of a Garda 

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 14:19
Imasha Costa

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in Dublin as part of an ongoing investigating in the activities of alleged bogus tradesmen on Wednesday. 

A garda spokesperson said the investigation started after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash to alleged bogus tradesmen for roofing works on a residential property in the South East Dublin area.

The man in his 50s was arrested by detectives at Cabinteely Garda Station and was detained at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The spokesperson said he has "since been released from Garda custody and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions".

"The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow."

