Man arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into bogus tradesmen

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in Dublin as part of an ongoing investigating in the activities of alleged bogus tradesmen on Wednesday.
A garda spokesperson said the investigation started after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash to alleged bogus tradesmen for roofing works on a residential property in the South East Dublin area.
The man in his 50s was arrested by detectives at Cabinteely Garda Station and was detained at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
The spokesperson said he has "since been released from Garda custody and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions".
"The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow."