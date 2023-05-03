Four arrests in operation targetting Dublin crime gang

Gardaí have made multiple arrests as part of a special operation targeting organised crime in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

Detectives attached to the Tallaght District were involved in five searches on Wednesday morning of residential properties in Dublin 24 area.

In the course of the searches €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized along with €5,000 cash and a 221 registered BMW 320 car.

Four people, three males, two in their 20s and one in his 50s, and one female, aged in her 40s, were arrested.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that all five are currently being detained at stations across south-west Dublin.

They added that investigations were ongoing.