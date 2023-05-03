Cork saw lowest amount of sunshine in April

The weather station at Cork Airport saw the fewest hours of sunshine in the whole country for the month of April.

Only 108.5 hours of sun were recorded by Met Éireann — an average of just 3.62 per day.

This was a stark contrast to the other end of the island, with Malin Head seeing an average of 5.53 hours of sun per day in April, including 14 hours on Thursday, April 20.

In its climate statement for April, the national forecaster noted that last month was "mild and changeable" across most of the island.

The level of rainfall was around about average, but Phoenix Park saw its wettest April since 2012 as 76.4 mm of precipitation fell across the 30 days, compared to 52.0 mm at Cork Airport.

However, temperatures were up all across Ireland on average.

All the month’s highest and lowest temperatures were recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, with a low of -3.4C on Tuesday, April 25 coming nine days after the high of 21.3C on Sunday, April 16.

Cork also saw the month's highest winds at Sherkin Island.

Both the month’s highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed were reported there on Wednesday 12th during storm Noa.

The highest gust was 66 knots (122 km/h) while the month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 48 knots (89 km/h).

In terms of the weather for the next few days, the month started with temperatures touching 19C in the mid-west today.

Thursday will bring heavy rain showers at times which will bring the temperatures back down to a high of 14C.