Former High Court master appeals for big bang approach to housing crisis

The housing crisis here has created such a downbeat mood among the population that it is sometimes forgotten that rental and housing market systems in other countries do occasionally work.

Therefore, it should follow we as a nation need not necessarily be doomed to a never-ending spiral of unaffordability and corporate entities making enormous profits out of Ireland’s inability to create sufficient housing to accommodate its people.

For those used to covering the housing crisis, the softly-softly approach of the State to managing the system — that is, tweaks are best and wholesale change is too risky for fear of spooking the market — has become all too familiar.

This ignores the fact that Ireland’s housing failures are systemic and generational — fixing them will require a ‘big bang’ approach.

That is the theory of Edmund Honohan, former master of the High Court, at any rate.

For Mr Honohan, who views constitutional change as the means by which we as a nation can extricate ourselves from a housing disaster 15 years in the making, this is a case of giving back.

He’s a legal expert, and other legal experts don’t appear to want to know.

“I was trained as a lawyer at the State’s expense,” he tells the Irish Examiner. “I was paid by the State, and I find that no other lawyers are coming forward on this. I’ve no hesitation whatsoever to put forward a formula that would lead to public scrutiny.”

The Dubliner works as a barrister and served as Master of the High Court for 21 years up until 2022.

Throughout his tenure, he dealt with many cases involving debt enforcement and gained a reputation as something of a champion of the indebted.

So his interest in the social ill that is Ireland’s current housing imbroglio is hardly a surprise.

“The current system is not sustainable,” he says. “There isn’t enough money out there to build all that’s required.”

In terms of a ‘big bang’, he notes, his three propositions to amend the Constitution — which would require a referendum on housing — “are all doable within the existing Constitution except for one thing”.

“There is no lobby for the common good. There is, however, a strong lobby for builders and developers,” he says.

Mr Honohan argues that the concepts in his proposals “are not novel, they’re just not ventilated”.

“The Constitution is the people’s law, it shouldn’t be too complicated, it should mirror the people’s own view. We have the Housing Commission, set up by Government. I sent them a submission but I wasn’t invited in to talk about it. It has become a behind-closed-doors process and it’s already behind schedule,” he says.

“We need to get a conversation going now.”

So what are the three propositions?

There are currently two clauses to Article 43 of Bunreacht na hEireann, which deals with the right to private property. Honohan has proposed a third, with three sections. The three as drafted are:

1 Even when land and its appurtenances are in private ownership, its user, enjoyment, and management shall be controlled by public law for sustainable development including, where necessary, through affirmative action to secure the citizen’s right to fairly located and affordable accommodation.

2 The State may at its sole and sovereign discretion opt to enclose any land with a Parliamentary title extinguishing all prior estates and entitling claimants to their fair share, for principal, interest, and disturbance, annually for 20 years of a sum equating to 7.5% of the then market value of the land, and no more,

3 A householder residing and having a contractual right to reside should have, as a minimum, a lifetime inalienable property right to quiet enjoyment and security of tenure reserving payment to the beneficial owner of no more than double the opportunity cost of the capital employed, measured by reference to available returns in the corresponding domestic gilt-edged bond market

In layman’s terms, the first means that if land isn’t being used it can be taken over by the Government for affordable housing, the second states that if the Government needs the land to provide housing it can and will pay for it and take it, and the third guarantees security of tenure with a return benchmarked against the value of Government bonds (ie, low risk, low profit).

Vulture funds

You can tie a lot of this back to this country’s issues with vulture funds and cuckoo funds — first brought to these shores in the wake of the economic crash to secure investment and funding into Irish housing, with the perhaps unintended consequence that what Mr Honohan describes as ”super-normal profits” are now being extracted out of the system here. That means that somewhere to live is becoming ever more unaffordable.

In 2016, Mr Honohan famously proposed on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live that the State should compulsorily purchase back any residential property sold to vulture funds (a situation which first emerged due to Ireland’s crippled banks having to get as many ‘bad’ loans off their books as possible in order to keep the European Central Bank happy). He wasn’t listened to.

“I could see the disaster looming at that stage — once they got their mittens in it would be very hard to move them,” he says.

His third proposed amendment is aimed at loosening the grip of the cuckoos and vultures from around the housing system’s throat.

“The return of Government bonds are unlikely to fluctuate. We can sell our debt at a low rate of interest. So you’re unlikely to get into super-normal profits, which is anathema to the common good,” he says.

“So you cap it, you say it’s affordable, and you attract a different kind of investor.”

And thus the funds lose interest because the returns are no longer there?

“It’s like changing gear, we would stop using highly mobile speculative funding. It’s the basis on which the European co-operative housing systems operate (Denmark being an oft-cited example). God only knows why we can’t use co-operative housing here.”

The sheer dysfunction in Ireland’s housing market can be seen in the reliance of social housing on HAP and RAS tenants — where the State doesn’t build its own housing stock but rather pays private landlords to enable council tenants to afford to live in their accommodation.

Mr Honohan’s proposals in theory would do away with the need to rely on such a vicious-circle system of housing a country’s citizens.

But all this is dependent on a housing referendum. Is one really going to happen?

“The writing on the wall,” he says. “The idea of a referendum has been around for a while, and all the political parties are on board. Come election time they’ll all be promising it. I’d rather call it a homes referendum. The difficulty is going to be in loosening the grip of big lobby groups who have been embedded in the system in since the turn of the century.”

Mr Honohan isn’t looking to dictate what a referendum will decide upon – he's looking to start the debate, no matter how belatedly, on what form the question on the paper will take.

“The idea is not to miss this opportunity to finally set guard rails in housing and the nature of ownership of housing. There is no point saying we can’t do this when it is being done elsewhere,” he says.