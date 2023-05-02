Wheelchair user 'had no other option' but to crawl down metal steps of Ryanair plane 

A Wicklow wheelchair user “had no other option” but to crawl down the metal steps of the Ryanair plane he was travelling on, despite having booked special assistance before his flight.

Adrian Keogh, 37, landed in Landvetter Airport in Sweden on Saturday night, only to be told that all lifts were in use and wouldn’t be available for at least an hour.

However, having already spent three hours out of his personal wheelchair and in a Ryanair seat, Mr Keogh was not in a position to wait any longer because he needed to use the toilet. So, he took matters into his own hands and crawled.

“I asked the air steward if it was OK to crawl, and she said, ‘you can if you want'. So, I crawled down the plane to the back door and I hopped out onto the steps and bunny-hopped on my bum all the way down. I wanted to get to the toilet and back into my own chair.

“They (airline staff) just stood there looking at me. They don’t want to get involved but that’s understandable too, they’re only doing their job.

“When you’re in a wheelchair, you can’t be sitting for too long in seats like that. In my wheelchair, I have special cushions for my skin.”

Mr Keogh was travelling with family to celebrate his daughter Erin’s 14th birthday. A delayed take-off meant that Mr Keogh missed his allocated slot for the lift. When there was no lift available, Mr Keogh’s brother offered to carry his sibling off the plane.

“My brother was with me, he wanted to carry me down the steps, but it was too dangerous, if he fell, I’d fall on my shoulders. I just wanted to take control of the situation myself."

The full-time wheelchair user purposely booked a priority ticket for his flight in the hopes it would allow everything to run smoothly.

“I booked priority because I’m travelling in a wheelchair. I wanted to have my ducks in a row and have a safe and secure journey without any hassle.”

He said travelling in a wheelchair is stressful enough without having to deal with hiccups like this.

“You have to make plans, and you have to be careful with what you eat and drink because you don't want to have to go to the toilet on the plane. Something like this is very stressful on the body."

The incident left Mr Keogh equally embarrassed and frustrated.

I was humiliated. I shouldn’t have to go through this. I want to be equal like everybody else.

"I am not looking for anything only the service I paid for, and to be able to travel with dignity,” he said.

Göteborg Landvetter Airport has apologised for the incident.

In a statement it said: “We deeply regret Mr Keogh’s experience at Göteborg Landvetter Airport on Saturday. Due to several unforeseen events the assistance service at the airport was affected with longer waiting times and not up to our usual standard of service, although airport procedures were followed.

“As a consequence, the assistance service was delayed however by no means 'forgotten'. Again we are very sorry for Mr Keogh’s inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair confirmed that special assistance at Lanvetter Airport is managed by a third-party provider — not Ryanair. However, it is now “working with Landvetter Airport to ensure this does not recur".

Adrian Keogh has been wheelchair-bound for eight years.

Mr Keogh has not received any compensation.

He is due to fly back home on Tuesday night and admitted the incident left him very worried about his return journey. “I’m a bit nervous now to be honest with you, when you’re in a wheelchair, you’re very vulnerable,” he said.

After his ordeal, Mr Keogh has urged wheelchair users with upcoming flights to not be afraid to ask questions before going to the airport.

“Always ask, ring ahead and make sure that everything is OK. You don’t want to leave yourself in a vulnerable position. People with disabilities, we need to be thought of more,” he concluded.

The Rathdangan native has been wheelchair-bound for eight years. In 2015, he suffered an accident on a building site and has been in spinal injury recovery ever since.