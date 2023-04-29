Man arrested in connection with shooting of Eddie Hutch Sr released without charge

Eddie Hutch Senior was shot dead in 2016

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 12:07
Imasha Costa

A man arrested in connection with the shooting of the brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has been released without charge. 

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of the shooting of Eddie Hutch Sr seven years ago. 

This is the second arrest that has been made in relation to the case. 

Eddie Hutch Sr was shot and killed on Poplar Row, in Dublin 3, on February 6, 2016. 

The taxi driver and father-of-five was approached by several gunmen as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home. 

A silver BMW 3 Series vehicle, which was believed to be the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.

The shooting occurred just three days after the killing of Kinahan cartel gang member David Byrne, at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel.

Gardaí believe 58-year-old Eddie Hutch Sr was shot in retaliation for the brutal Regency Hotel murder simply because he was a member of the Hutch family. That Regency killing escalated the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud, which has claimed a total of 18 lives.

Man, 40s, arrested in connection with shooting of Monk's brother, Eddie Hutch

