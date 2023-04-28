Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Galway

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in what gardaí called "unexplained circumstances" in Galway City this morning.
Emergency services were alerted around 10am after the man's body was found behind a retail premises in Ballybane.
His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The state pathologist has been notified, and gardaí says the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.