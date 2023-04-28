Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Galway

The state pathologist has been notified, and gardaí says the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 20:22
Sally Gorman

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in what gardaí called "unexplained circumstances" in Galway City this morning.

Emergency services were alerted around 10am after the man's body was found behind a retail premises in Ballybane.

His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Place: Galway
