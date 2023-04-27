Six people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Co Galway 

University Hospital Galway. File Picture

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 11:47
Steven Heaney

Six people have been hospitalised following a two-vehicle in Co Galway last night.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel attended the scene collision, which occurred on the N59 in Leenane at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Units of the Clifden-based Galway Fire and Rescue Service and a number of National Ambulance Service vehicles were dispatched to the scene, as were the Cork-based HSE air ambulance and the joint Irish Air Corps/HSE air ambulance.

Three of those involved in the crash were airlifted to University Hospital Galway for treatment, while three others who sustained less serious injuries were transported to hospital via ambulance.

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to traffic.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

