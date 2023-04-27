Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Mayo teen

Gardaí in Mayo are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.
14-year-old Joseph Phelan is missing from the Ballyhaunis area of Co Mayo since yesterday, Wednesday, April 26
He is described as being approximately 6ft in height and of medium build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí and Joseph's family say they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should to contact Ballyhaunis Garda Station on 094 963 0008, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.