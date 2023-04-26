Gsoc to be independently examined after investigator attended Hutch party 

Gsoc is expected to appoint an independent examiner to investigate potential failings in the Garda oversight body.

Mid-career vetting in the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has also been suggested by Justice Minister Simon Harris.

News of an independent examination of Gsoc's processes follows the controversy, now under Garda investigation, over the attendance of a Gsoc investigator at a party for criminal gang boss Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch.

“Over the last 24 hours I met with the Garda Commissioner and I met with the commissioners of Gsoc this morning,” Mr Harris said as he attended the Garda Representative Association's annual conference in Mayo.

“They were both very good meetings and it’s left me with no doubt of the seriousness with which this matter is being taken.

“We discussed the fact that there is now an ongoing Garda inquiry and that it is the priority. We also discussed the fact that they may wish to do a piece of work around their own processes. I refer to in-service, mid-career vetting as useful things to be considered.”

Gsoc commissioners assured him the organisation would cooperate fully with the Garda investigation, which Mr Harris said must take precedence.

But alongside that investigation, Gsoc will “prepare for their own external process” although the timing has not yet been set for that.

This external process may involve appointing someone in due course to look at Gsoc’s own processes and procedures separate and distinct from any criminal inquiry, the minister said.

Gardaí are now satisfied that an experienced Gsoc investigator attended a party with Gerard Hutch last week. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

No one has yet been appointed to conduct this external inquiry.

“I sought a report from the chair of Gsoc over the weekend and I received that by Monday evening. By Monday evening, the matter had been referred to the gardaí, there had been engagement between the Garda Commissioner and the chair of GSsoc and now we see a live and active investigation under way.

“I am extremely satisfied from the conversations that I had, that the appropriate action was to refer this matter to the gardaí.

“I am also very satisfied that the Garda Commissioner is ensuring that this matter is investigated in an appropriate way.”

The party took place at a house in north Dublin after Hutch was found not guilty of the Regency murder of David Byrne.

The former Gsoc investigator has been interviewed by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is now examining if any potential for criminality exists.