GSOC officer resigns amid claims he attended party with Gerry Hutch

A Garda Ombudsman investigator has stepped down amid claims he attended a party with Gerry Hutch following his acquittal for murder earlier this week.

The Irish Mirror has reported the officer with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) was confronted about the allegation that he attended a gathering at a house for the 60-year-old Hutch, and has now resigned over the matter.

It is believed the officer was part of a probe into the death of Detective Superintendent Colm Fox, who was the lead investigator in the Regency Hotel shooting and died in tragic circumstances in 2019.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Justice said that both the minister and the department had been notified by GSOC about an issue with a staff member today.

The spokesperson added it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases.

GSOC has been contacted for comment. No response was received by the time of publication.

Mr Hutch walked free from court on Monday after he was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

It’s not known if he will remain in Ireland long-term, and it’s believed he may return to Spain where he was extradited from in September 2021.

The three-judge Special Criminal Court found Mr Hutch not guilty of the murder of the Kinahan associate following a 52-day trial.

Mr Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9, after five men raided the building, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

It was the State's case that Gerard Hutch was one of two gunmen disguised in tactical gear who shot Kinahan Cartel member Byrne in a "brutal and callous execution".

The State’s key witness’ credibility was called into question by the judges, and Jonathan Dowdall’s allegations that Mr Hutch had confessed to committing the murder were not accepted.

Lead judge Ms Justice Tara Burns said that the evidence gave rise to the reasonable possibility that the Regency attack was planned by Gerard Hutch's older brother Patsy Hutch and that Gerard Hutch stepped in in the aftermath due to the fact his own life was now at risk.

She said that the evidence did not give rise to the inevitable inference that Gerard Hutch was present at the Regency during the attack. At most, she said, it gave rise to the possibility that he "gave the go-ahead" but the case against Mr Hutch, she said, is not one of common design.