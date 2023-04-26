Stardust inquest: 'Jimmy was eventually identified by his wedding ring'

“Little did we know that the distant sound of sirens would be the start of a nightmare that we could not awaken from.”

Like hundreds of others, the Byrne family can never forget the events of February 14, 1981. It would be several days until their “last shred of hope was taken away” and they heard their sister Paula had died in the Stardust fire.

“For our family, nothing can bring Paula back,” her sister Maria said. “Nothing can erase the loss and pain of the last 40 years. Preventing another Stardust, knowing that no other family would ever have to endure the same trauma, would be the greatest gift.”

The second day of the Stardust inquests began in Dublin on Wednesday, with families again delving into the devastation wreaked upon their lives from the fire that killed 48 people.

This is the first section of the inquest, with families giving pen portraits of their loved ones before progressing to the evidence and witness testimony over the coming months.

Whole families have come out to support each other as they speak of the hopes and dreams, the quirks, and the humours of their loved ones while also talking about the impact of the fire itself.

Continuing themes that started on Tuesday, it heard of mothers whose lives were never the same again, siblings who lost their heroes, and the constant wondering of what they could have gone on to do before their lives were taken away so suddenly by the fire in the ballroom in north Dublin.

Husband and father

One of those who died in the fire, Jimmy Buckley, 23, was a young husband and father.

Jimmy Buckley was 23 when he lost his life in the Stardust disaster.

He was a big hurler, a fierce competitor, and the “life and soul of every party”. He had won a talent competition for a spot-on rendition of Elvis. He doted on his daughter Julieann, who was born on February 13, 1980.

His wife Christina Smyth told the inquests: “He was so proud and showing her off to everyone and telling all that she was going to be the image of him with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was correct. She has grown up to be like him. She is witty and funny and loving, and a fantastic parent just like he was.”

On her first birthday, Jimmy wanted a big celebration in the house so they all crammed in for a tea party.

“It was a day we will always remember as it was the last time we would all spend together,” Christina said.

Later that very same day, they went to the Stardust.

Jimmy’s brother, Errol, was a fine dancer who was competing in the finals of the disco dancing competition that night. Speaking on his father’s behalf, Lloyd Buckley gave Errol’s first-hand account of the night in question. Christina, Jimmy, and another brother Albert were all there to cheer Errol on.

“Jimmy beamed with pride when my [Errol's] name was called out [as the winner],” he said. “As I stood on the stage, he jumped up on to it and hugged me and told me how proud he was of me."

In the chaos that ensued, they asked everyone if they had they seen Jimmy.

“The next few days were a nightmare, not knowing where he was. Then the guards called to the house and asked us to come to the morgue. Jimmy was eventually identified by his wedding ring.”

Errol said guilt ate away at him after the fire. “If I hadn’t been dancing that night, Jimmy wouldn’t be there,” he said.

Albert died of a heart attack at age 41, and his brother said he “never really recovered” from that horrific night.

He concluded: “In loving memory of my father figure, brother, my hero: Jimmy Buckley.”

A kind sister

Later, speaking of her sister Paula Byrne, 19, Maria described her as the middle child, the peacemaker.

“To sum up Paula's nature and personality in one word it would most definitely be ‘kindness’,” she said. Paula would always share, but perhaps too much as sometimes she would share her siblings’ things with others and put an “IOU” in its place.

Turning to the night of the fire, Maria said: “Paula was in the kitchen standing between the kitchen table and the heater. We chatted for a while and as we left with our mam to do the weekly shopping our last words to Paula were ‘goodbye, have a good night in the Stardust, enjoy the dancing’.”

When they heard the sirens that night, it was a dreadful noise that would signal the beginning of their heartache. They could not find Paula when they rushed to the Stardust. It wouldn’t be until the following Friday until their worst fears were confirmed.

“The loss of Paula and the impact on our family is impossible to quantify,” she said.

When you witness the spark of life going out of your mother, you hope in time that it will return. It never did.

Paying tribute to the first responders and healthcare staff who helped people that night and in the aftermath, Maria said she also welcomed the decision of the attorney general to order these fresh inquests.

“The dreadful events of what happened in the Stardust that caused such devastation, pain, and agony to our family and so many others will finally be uncovered,” she added.