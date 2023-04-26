Women less active than men despite greater awareness of health benefits 

Women are less active than men, despite being more aware of the benefits of physical activity and the recommended guidelines.

A new report "Mind the Gap — Exploring knowledge about physical activity in Ireland and Northern Ireland" aims to address barriers to physical activity for women and other populations.

It has found:

- nearly one in six of those surveyed across both jurisdictions were physically inactive, admitting they had not undertaken any physical activity at all in the previous week.

- almost half of those interviewed in Ireland were aware of the weekly recommendations to do at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week, with just a third of those in Northern Ireland familiar with these guidelines.

- despite being aware of the guidelines, just 30% of respondents across both jurisdictions were physically active for five days a week or more.

The results of the survey, published by the Institute of Public Health (IPH), were established following a number of surveys of how informed the adult population is regarding the benefits of physical activity, current guidelines, and information sources.

The results show men in Ireland are marginally more knowledgeable than women about weekly recommendations for physical activity, with 48% of men saying they understand exercise guidelines compared to 45% of women interviewed.

Men were also found to be more active than women, with 39% of men saying they took part in physical activity for five days a week or more, in contrast with 31% of women who said the same.

In the north, women were noted as being more knowledgeable than men about weekly exercise recommendations, with 37% of women versus 30% of men admitting they are up-to-date on guidelines.

The results did find that knowledge, while important, may not be enough to ensure women can take part in physical activity, with barriers such as time, safety, and access to suitable facilities and activities necessary for inclusion.

Inactivity

The survey also found that inactivity was notably higher among women and older people across both jurisdictions, despite the widespread awareness that it increases the risk of certain conditions, such as heart disease, strokes, and depression.

Professor Roger O’Sullivan, IPH Director of Ageing Research and Development, said the findings show the need to analyse and address the barriers to physical activity across all categories, particularly women.

“We also identified an information gap between older and younger age groups and among lower and higher socioeconomic groups. This highlights the need to understand and address barriers to increased physical activity to ensure the needs and interests of the whole population are met,” he added.

The report also shows an information gap between older and younger age groups, with almost half of older people aware of the link between physical inactivity and certain cancers, compared to three quarters of younger people who are familiar with this.

“Increasing knowledge of the benefits of physical activity must be a priority, especially simplified messaging on the number of minutes and types of physical activity needed to get benefits. Both traditional and new media should be considered to ensure that as many people in society are reached,” Professor O’Sullivan said.