Irish citizens 'had to take matters into own hands' to flee Sudan

Mullingar student, Noon Abdellatif, has criticised the Irish Government for not giving Irish citizens trying to flee Sudan enough notice about evacuation efforts.

Ms Abdellatif's mother Hannah, and her five-year-old sister, left Khartoum by bus on Saturday with members of their extended family.

The 17-year-old has not heard from them since Monday.

She said the Government did not move quickly enough and should have given people more notice about evacuation efforts.

She said if her mother had known of the plan to evacuate Irish citizens from Khartoum, it would have saved her the perilous bus journey and the expense.

The prices on buses were “extortionate” she said, and people were getting on “with empty pockets” having spent everything they had to get on board.

Ms Abdellatif is now worried about how everyone on the buses will afford accommodation when they arrive in Egypt.

Ms Abdellatif said her mother told her on Monday, that their bus had broken down several times in the desert and that they had no food or water.

“They are in a dire situation,” she said.

The Mullingar student said that she continues to call her mother’s phone before and after school and at night.

She said she was trying to stay strong for her family who were witnessing bombs and shootings and had seen dead bodies on the street.

“I have to stay resilient for them,” she added.

Irish citizen Mostasier Ismail and his family also "took matters into their own hands" and travelled by bus to Aswan in Egypt to escape the chaos.

Ismail, who studies in Sudan, said the situation was “really scary” and a “real nightmare” as the fighting moved closer.

It was really scary, we were not expecting something like this to happen so close to us," he said.

In the days leading up to their departure he had noticed the “unspoken tension in the air”, which everyone felt, but no one talked about it.

Concern workers

Elsewhere, two Irish Concern workers have made a 'difficult' 34-hour journey out of Khartoum, alongside the aid agency's Sudan director AKM Musha.

AKM Musha and his two Irish colleagues travelled from Khartoum to Port Sudan by a convoy in what he described as a "difficult" journey on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“When we got the opportunity, we moved out of Khartoum. People were running for their lives, they left everything behind.

"Life in Khartoum now was horrendous with fighting going on day and night. Hospitals were not open, banks were not open and people could not access their money and there were food shortages," Mr Musha said.

The convoy, which included 80 vehicles and hundreds of people, took 34 hours.

According to Mr Musha, the journey was “a terrifying and horrible experience."

"If one car got a flat tyre, all the convoy stopped. It was very hard on the children and older people,” Mr Musha said.

Mr Musha added that even before the current hostilities, millions of people in Sudan had needed humanitarian support.

Other aid organisations, like Concern, had been working there trying to improve the situation and had seen the suffering increasing.

Concern has now suspended operations which is going to make people’s lives even more difficult, but aid organisations simply can not operate in such a hostile and dangerous situation.

The hostilities need to stop so aid organisations can resume their support for millions of people, he urged.

More than 100 Irish citizens are still believed to be trapped in Sudan.

However, 72 Irish citizens and their families have been evacuated from the country already, Tánaiste Micheál Martin confirmed earlier this week.

He said that Irish authorities are working to "secure further evacuations" from war-torn Sudan.

Those evacuated have left Khartoum to go to the neighbouring countries Djibouti and Jordan.

There are understood to be up to around 400 Irish citizens and their dependents in the country, with only around 125 registered with Irish embassy officials in neighbouring Kenya as of Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are working with those evacuated through Djibouti and helping to arrange accommodation as well as supporting and advising on onward arrangements.

They said this includes “the logistical elements of travel to Ireland if they choose”.

While Ireland and other nations work to get citizens out of the east African country, it has emerged one of the two sides in the civil war has seized a laboratory containing viruses.

It is not clear how big the selection of samples are or if they could be weaponized, but they are said to contain isolates of cholera and measles.

UN officials have said there is a “huge biological risk” associated with the seizure of a health laboratory in the capital Khartoum by “one of the fighting parties”.

The World Health Organization’s representative in Sudan, Dr Nima Saeed Abid, has refused to say which side — Sudan’s military or its paramilitary opponents in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — seized control of the lab.

Although there is currently a ceasefire in place, the fighting, which broke out on April 15, has plunged the heavily aid-dependent country into chaos.