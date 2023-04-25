Pledge to ban toxic chemicals in everyday goods has fallen short, warns watchdog

A pledge by EU leadership to ban thousands of potentially toxic chemicals in everyday products a year ago has since fallen seriously short, a leading environmental watchdog was warned.

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB), Europe's largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations, analysed the European Commission's much-heralded "restrictions roadmap" of chemicals of April last year.

In 2020, the commission published its chemicals strategy for sustainability toward a toxic-free environment as part of the European Green Deal.

Acknowledging that chemicals are "fundamental for society", it did say that "several actions to bring about a toxic-free environment and to protect people and the environment from hazardous chemicals" are needed.

The roadmap of April 2022 proposed to ban some of the most harmful flame retardants, which the EEB said are chemicals frequently linked to cancer but present in most homes.

It also looked to ban all bisphenols, which are used to produce polymers and resins and are then used to make plastic materials.

Some 7,000 potentially lethal chemicals could be outlawed by 2030 — significantly higher than the 2,000 or so that have been removed in the past 14 years, the EEB said.

The EEB said that around 2,000 harmful chemicals still found in nappies, dummies, and childcare products were among the other substances to be banned.

Setbacks

However, intense lobbying and working around loopholes have hampered the efforts in the past year since it was announced, the organisation warned.

Its one-year review in conjunction with environmental group ClientEarth found that just five of the 148 bisphenols are set to be restricted, despite the European Food safety Authority (EFSA) warning last week that Bisphenol A in food is a health risk.

"Bisphenol A is used for example in polycarbonate plastic, a transparent and rigid type of plastic used to make water dispensers, food storage containers, and reusable beverage bottles," the EFSA said.

Industry lobbying and bureaucratic red tape have also hampered the efforts, the environmental groups warned.

EEB deputy policy manager for chemicals Dolores Romano said: “We have surpassed the limits of chemical pollution. Our environment, drinking water, food, our homes, and possessions include ever greater volumes of hazardous synthetic chemicals linked to allergies, disease, and infertility, in humans and the natural world. Europe has an inspiring vision for a toxic-free future. Are they empty words?”

ClientEarth law and policy advisor Helene Duguy said the efforts were the failure of the EU’s years-long piecemeal approach to chemical bans.

"This approach means that people and our environment are not protected against the most harmful chemicals. This needs to change now — European authorities and the EU Commission have all legal tools to rescue this roadmap and correct a depressing direction of travel," she said.