Management of residents’ money at HSE community facilities criticised

Financial controls at HSE community facilities in County Mayo have been called into question amid discrepancies over the manner in which residents' funds were taken.

An audit by the HSE of assisted banking facilities for people living with disabilities in Mayo found an “unsatisfactory” level of governance and control had been exerted over the management of residents’ money in community settings.

The review, which focused on payments made on behalf of 18 residents at the height of the covid pandemic between March and June of 2020, aimed to identify controls designed “to prevent and detect fraud".

In such situations, where a resident does not have the capacity to give informed consent for a payment, HSE staff can process it on their behalf via a Personal Private Property (PPP) form. Most such residents do not have their own bank accounts.

The report found that 22% of the Patient’s Private Property (PPP) requisition forms reviewed appeared to have been requested after the cheques were issued, a fact which “increases the risk that unauthorised and inappropriate expenditure may be incurred on behalf of clients”, the report said.

It further found that the authorising signature by the relevant HSE officer in the majority of transactions investigated “appeared to be photocopied” onto the forms, with the case reviewer stating that the practice “fundamentally undermines the approval and authorisation controls over the use of clients’ money increasing the risk of fraud or irregularity”.

Of the 50 forms reviewed, more than a quarter of them were incomplete and were missing details including cheque numbers, dates, and amounts requested.

Meanwhile, some amounts requested on the PPP forms had been altered without adequate authorisation or approval, increasing the risk that “inappropriate and incorrect purchases” could be made with residents’ money.

The HSE community health organisation (covering Galway, Roscommon, and Mayo) in question had roughly 59 residents living in community settings at the time of the audit – the finances of 18 of whom in 6 households formed the basis of the review - with a budget for those services of €18.1m in 2021.

The review recommended that going forward all PPP withdrawal forms should be fully completed and approved prior to cheques being issued.

It further suggested that the use of pre-signed, photocopied withdrawal forms “should cease immediately”, with HSE management agreeing that henceforth “all signatures (are) now recorded in full”.