Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body in Kilkenny.

The body of the woman, in her 50s, was found at a property on Monday.

The body has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The results of the post-mortem will then determine the course of the investigation.

However, it is understood that the woman's death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.