Man arrested in police probe into activities of the New IRA

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 16:15
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested in west Belfast as part of an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

The 57-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act following the search of a house in the Gortnamona area.

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit made the arrest on Saturday.

“A 57-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act following the search of a house in the Gortnamona area as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA,” they said.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.”

The New IRA is considered to be the most active of the dissident republican terrorist groups.

The group is the PSNI’s main line of inquiry in the investigation following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February.

