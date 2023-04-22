Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 49, missing in Dublin

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 49, missing in Dublin

Renewed Missing Person Appeal: Thomas Flood, aged 49, who has been missing since Monday

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 10:18
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal in tracing the whereabouts of a man reported missing in Dublin since Monday.

Thomas Flood, aged 49, was reported missing from his home in Dublin 1 on April 17.

He was last seen in the Howth area on Sunday, April 16, wearing a grey top and a light grey jacket with dark trousers and brown shoes.

Mr Flood is described as being approx. 5' 2" in height and of a medium build. He is bald and has blue eyes.

He has been known to frequent the Howth and Dollymount Strand areas.

Gardaí and Thomas’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Thomas’ whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

Place: Dublin
