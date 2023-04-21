Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland next month

Donald Trump is set to visit Ireland next month.

The former US president will arrive at the beginning of May and it is understood he will travel to his luxury golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

He is also expected to visit Scotland where he will stay at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen and Trump Turnberry during the week-long trip.

The visit, which has yet to be officially confirmed, would entail a large-scale security operation by US officials.

And although Trump is not the serving president, gardaí would still be obliged to provide a beefed-up protection operation while he is in the country.