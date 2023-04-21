Investigation launched after body discovered on Dublin beach

Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 16:25
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered on Bower beach in Balbriggan, Co Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí are currently following a number of lines of inquiry and are making efforts to contact the man's family.

Images of the deceased man on the beach have been circulating on social media and gardaí are appealing to the public not to share these images.

A garda spokesperson said: "The circulation of such images is not only disrespectful to the family of the deceased but is also unhelpful to the Garda investigation."

The body has been removed from the scene and the state pathologist has been notified.

A post mortem will be conducted and the results will determine the course of the investigation.

