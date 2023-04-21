Cork-based Sudanese doctor calls on international community for help as fighting continues

The general secretary of Cork's Sudanese community has described the civil unrest in his home country as "full blown war".

Dr Osama Ali told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland that the situation was "unbelievable".

More than 300 people have been killed in fighting between the army in Sudan and the force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF says it has agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds. There was no immediate comment from the army. However, the sound of explosions and gunfire are still being reported in Khartoum on Friday morning.

Dr Ali said: "I was born in Khartoum city. It is a lovely city. I have most of my family there. It is very hard to see areas that I recognise that is now completely destroyed. The city is reaching a point where there is utter and complete destruction."

The paediatric consultant at Mercy University Hospital in Cork acknowledged it was a "very sad Eid".

"But we will take this opportunity to show our solidarity, to raise our voice and to ask the international community to help with the protection of civilians.

"We will be meeting tomorrow and we will urge the international humanitarian agencies to put Sudan as a priority. Put some sort of an urgent plan in place to reduce the human suffering there."

Meanwhile, a primary school teacher from Derry who is living in Khartoum has urged the Irish Government to increase its efforts to bring him and his family to safety.

Brian, who was only using his first name for his own safety, told Morning Ireland he and his family were safe.

“We've been spending the bulk of our time in our basement. It seems safer to be below ground. We are here in Khartoum. And the situation is declining rapidly.

"[This morning] it doesn't sound like a ceasefire. Let's put it that way. I'm hearing bursts of gunfire. I'm hearing thuds of shelling. So yeah, I mean, it seems that whatever ceasefire was verbally communicated or sort of agreed, hasn't been upheld. And it seems that the fighting is continuing."

The father of two said that his 18-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were "bearing up okay".

"They are processing this in their own way. We are trying to be as calm as possible for our sake and for their sake. They are in communication with friends who are in different parts of the town so they are aware of the urgency of this and the danger of it. "

Brian said being evacuated "would be the ideal situation."

"I just want to communicate the urgency of our situation. You know, I want to speak up on behalf of all Irish citizens here. And like I say, I know that conversations are happening.

I just want to communicate the urgency of it and, whatever efforts are being made, if you could please, please, please step them up, if possible, coordinate, collaborate take whatever steps are necessary."

Brian says that they have been in communication with their nearest embassy in Kenya.

"We have registered our details and they are fully aware that the ideal scenario is for us to be extricated, removed and evacuated. It is very clear that that is what our desired outcome would be. It [the violence] happened very suddenly and unexpectedly. This erupted early on Saturday morning."