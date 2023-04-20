Ballot of water workers over restructuring shows 'huge support' for strike action

Early ballot results from Siptu members working in water services has confirmed “huge support” for strike action, the union has said, which could result in “significant disruption” to water services if such action goes ahead in June.

The issue relates to the protection of earnings for workers opting not to transfer to Uisce Éireann, formerly Irish Water, as the body assumes direct management of all water services staff.

More than 3,000 workers are affected by the move, with staff given the option to stay with their local authority. However, for those who opt to stay, there are grave concerns over how this change will affect their earnings.

Siptu public administration and community division organiser Karan O’Loughlin said: “There is a high level of frustration among our members in water services at the lack of commitment from the various local authorities as to how the value of earnings will be retained once Uisce Éireann assume responsibility for the provision of water services nationally.”

Under a deal reached last year, council workers currently providing water services in their areas could opt to become full and direct employees of Irish Water, and could if they chose become eligible for performance-related bonuses.

However, staff have expressed concerns about what would happen to their public service status should Uisce Éireann become privatised in the future.

At the same time, staff who remain working for their local authorities have concerns over whether they will retain their current allowance and earnings.

Commitment on earnings

On this second issue, Siptu said it had yet to receive a commitment that members would continue to earn the same amount if they opt to stay with their local authority.

Already, results from Limerick, Cork, Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown, and Fingal have shown support for the strike action.

Ms O’Loughlin said despite the framework agreement clearly stating terms and conditions were to be retained when workers remain, they have yet to receive a commitment they will have the same earnings once all those services are transferred to Uisce Éireann.

And, given the lack of clarity on their earnings, it means a large number of workers have not yet decided if they will transfer to the water body or remain with their local council.

“They were told they wouldn’t have to take a reduction in earnings but local authorities won’t commit to that,” she said. “Members feel very strongly they shouldn’t have to take a hit to their earnings because of a political decision.”

The ballot is set to run until May 4, with a high level of support for strike action so far. On the same day, Siptu’s water committee will meet and, if the trend in the votes in favour of strike action continues, it is expected notice will be served on all of the local authorities very quickly.

“I would foresee in early June, we’ll be looking at significant industrial action if the matter is not resolved,” Ms O’Loughlin added.

For its part, a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said it wanted and needed as many local authority staff as possible to choose to become its employees.

“There is no change to terms and conditions, no change to locality, and pension benefits are fully protected,” the spokesperson said, adding it was working with all stakeholders to resolve any outstanding questions.

“It will take a period of time to safely manage the transfer of water services from local authorities to Uisce Éireann and build a truly national organisation delivering improved and more efficient water services to our communities.”