Gardaí warned of public health risk posed by hand sanitisers

An Garda Síochána must highlight to all members the potential risk of hand sanitisers in areas frequented by the public — especially those with substance abuse issues, according to a new report from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

The report also raised concerns about the “misplacement or loss” of a garda investigation file relating to an allegation of sexual assault that was made against a garda on probation, and about deaths of people in custody or shortly after being released.

Two incidents last year in which people ingested hand sanitiser in garda stations are highlighted in the Digest of Systemic Recommendations issued to An Garda Síochána: April-December 2022, published on Thursday afternoon.

In the first incident, one person “was able to ingest the sanitiser without observation” in the public office. The second incident took place in a medical examination room.

Sexual assault allegation

Meanwhile, the report highlighted a case in which an allegation was made that gardaí had failed to properly investigate a complaint of sexual assault made against a probationer garda. The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that there be no prosecution in the case.

While Gsoc found that the garda investigation was satisfactory, it highlighted that the original garda investigation file could not be located during the Gsoc investigation. Gsoc noted that a previous systemic recommendation was made to An Garda Síochána in relation to the loss of a garda investigation file regarding an allegation of sexual assault.

The body said that the “retention and storage of investigative reports and materials after an investigation has been completed requires attention.”

In the same case, the complaint against the probationer garda had not been recorded on the PULSE system.

The body also expressed concern that there was a failure to notify Garda Human Resources in relation to the allegation against the probationer garda, as required under Garda policy.

In a response from An Garda Síochána, Gsoc was informed that “policy and procedure has been updated and implemented since this matter arose, and that criminal disciplinary matters are now reported and notified to Internal Affairs, who maintain a record of all matters, including those involving sexual violence”.

The report also raised concerns about the deaths of people either in custody or after being released. It referenced one case where a garda station was not equipped with a defibrillator, while gardaí “did not appear to make note of the medical alert bracelet worn by the detainee”.

Gsoc Chairman Rory MacCabe said: “During the investigation of an incident by Gsoc, systemic issues of policy and practice are often uncovered, even where no individual wrongdoing is found. Gsoc’s role then is to identify if there are any systemic, procedural or organisational failures, that if left uncorrected can leave unresolved risk.”