Pathology services for coroners to be examined

A committee has been established by the Department of Justice to examine issues around how pathology services are provided for coroner-directed autopsies.

The standing committee is examining the issues in the area as concern mounts about pressures on Dublin District Mortuary because of a lack of availability of pathology services.

Recently, Justice Minister Simon Harris admitted the withdrawal of pathology services for coroner-directed autopsy examinations by some Dublin hospitals had “put an increased pressure” on the Dublin District Mortuary.

He added “the recruitment environment” for anatomical pathology technicians for the mortuary was challenging at present.

As a result, locum anatomical pathology technicians have recently been appointed to replace staff who left the mortuary. A trainee programme has also been established specifically for the Dublin mortuary.

A Department of Justice spokesman said St James’s Hospital and the Mater Hospital no longer provide coronial autopsies, while Tallaght Hospital only performs coroner-directed autopsies for deaths that occurred in that hospital.

However, he said the other nine Dublin hospitals currently provide coronial autopsy examination services in the capital.

The spokesman said the department has now established a standing committee “tasked with considering the core issues involved in the provision of a sustainable pathology service to coroners in the longer term”.

The committee includes representatives from the department, the Coroners Society, the Office of the State Pathologist, the HSE, and the Royal College of Physicians — Faculty of Pathology, as well as local authorities.

The committee will look at issues including mortuary facilities; fees payable and the funding model for coroner-directed autopsies, inquest attendance by pathologists, and services such as toxicology.

Last month, the Irish Examiner revealed the State Laboratory received almost 8,300 samples for analysis in 2022 — up by 8% on the previous year. Last year’s increase was preceded by a 10% jump in samples received for testing in 2021.

Fine Gael senator Barry Ward raised the issue of pathology services in the Seanad, saying there have been instances of delays in the Dublin mortuary.