Man in critical condition following incident in Dublin in which firearm was discharged

Man in critical condition following incident in Dublin in which firearm was discharged

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. File Picture

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 23:04
Imasha Costa

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a car in the wake of a shooting in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services say they responded to reports of an incident in the Kilatlown area of Jobstown, in Dublin 24 just before 5 pm. 

A number of shots were fired at a house. The man, who is aged in his 30s, was then seriously injured after being involved in a collision. 

He was taken from scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital, where he is described to be in a critical but stable condition. 

A second male, in his 20s, was also injured in the incident and was taken to Tallaght Hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Gardai say that, shortly after the incidents, a car was discovered on fire and abandoned on Mount Seskin Road. 

A number of crime scenes have been cordoned off and are currently preserved for forensic and technical examination. 

An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and a SIO has been appointed in the case. 

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow," the spokesperson said. 

More in this section

McDonald hits out at 'false and deeply offensive' comments made about her during Hutch trial McDonald hits out at 'false and deeply offensive' comments made about her during Hutch trial
Victims Shoe Protest Bereaved family members lay shoes of loved ones in protest against legacy Bill
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing — Blair
GardaiDublin
<p>Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Decision to grant Gerry Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd