Man in critical condition following incident in Dublin in which firearm was discharged

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a car in the wake of a shooting in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services say they responded to reports of an incident in the Kilatlown area of Jobstown, in Dublin 24 just before 5 pm.

A number of shots were fired at a house. The man, who is aged in his 30s, was then seriously injured after being involved in a collision.

He was taken from scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital, where he is described to be in a critical but stable condition.

A second male, in his 20s, was also injured in the incident and was taken to Tallaght Hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Gardai say that, shortly after the incidents, a car was discovered on fire and abandoned on Mount Seskin Road.

A number of crime scenes have been cordoned off and are currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and a SIO has been appointed in the case.

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow," the spokesperson said.