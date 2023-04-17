Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Dublin 

Gardaí launched an investigation after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 16:49
Imasha Costa

A man was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries following an assault in Dublin city on Sunday night. 

The incident occurred at around 10:40pm in the Charles Street Great area of Mountjoy. 

The man in his 40s was taken to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with serious injuries. 

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. 

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing. 

Any person with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

