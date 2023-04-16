'You are unbelievably talented': Irish teen wows Britain's Got Talent judges with magic routine 

A 13-year-old Irish boy with autism has wowed judges on Britain's Got Talent with his impressive magic routine.

Cillian O’Connor, from Co Meath, appeared on the first episode of the new series on Saturday and his routine included making milk move from a cup to a lightbulb seemingly without pouring it across and correctly revealing a card picked by judge Simon Cowell.

He revealed during his act that he has autism, saying: "I’ve learnt that having autism is not a disability, it is an ability".

"When I was younger I was unable to interact with people. I felt a bit empty, incomplete. I felt invisible. After discovering magic my life changed."

He added: "I found a way to interact with people through my magic."

Following his performance, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Cillian became visibly emotional which made the judges tear up.

Cowell said: "You are unbelievably talented. That absolutely freaked me out. There is something really incredible about you and I do believe in magic."

Amanda Holden praised Cillian's showmanship, calling him "a little superstar", while Alesha Dixon said she loved his "passion and personality".

New judge Bruno Tonioli said he was "totally captivated" by Cillian, which was "an incredible quality" for someone so young.

Ciliian secured four yeses from the judges to see him advance to next round of the competition.

Cillian said that before he found magic, his social skills were "very bad".

"I would just be in the corner. I didn't want to be within 50 feet of anyone... My legs would be shaking, my arms would be trembling."

The contestants are again competing for a prize of £250,000 (€278,000) and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the British royal family later this year.

The Meath teen said if he could make the judges and audience believe in magic and go on the perform at the Royal Variety Show, he would "legitimately cry".