Woman, 60s, injured in Monaghan hit-and-run

An investigation has been launched following a hit-and-run in Co Monaghan.
Gardaí were alerted to an incident on Main Street, Ballybay at about 8.45pm last night.
A pedestrian - a woman aged in her 60s - was left injured following the collision involving a car.
The driver failed to remain at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for her injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 9pm last night - particularly those with camera footage - to come forward.