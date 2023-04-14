Properties searched as part of probe into PSNI detective shooting

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Northern Ireland have searched two properties in greater Belfast.
Following the searches, a man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
Mr Caldwell was left with life-changing injuries after the shooting in Co Tyrone earlier this year.
The New IRA, an armed dissident republican group opposed to the peace process, has been blamed for the attack on the high-profile officer.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 in Omagh carried out searches of two properties in the Greater Belfast area earlier today, Friday April 14.
“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.
“He remains in custody at this time.”
Prime minister Rishi Sunak visited Mr Caldwell in hospital this week.