Aer Lingus flight forced to make emergency landing after bird strike

An Aer Lingus spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: 'The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked'. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 13:49
Imasha Costa

An Aer Lingus flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a bird strike reportedly struck one of its engines on Thursday afternoon.

Flight EII23 from Dublin to Chicago had taken off from the North runway shortly after 12 pm, but was forced to make a u-turn to carry out an emergency landing.

The Airbus A330-300 landed 20 minutes after the bird strike in the number two engine with all 237 passengers on board. 

The aircraft was met by fire engines as it landed. Customers and crew safely disembarked the flight as checks were carried out.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked”. 

“Aer Lingus flight E123 operating from Dublin to Chicago yesterday afternoon [Thursday April 13] was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off,” the statement read.

“The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked. The flight then recommenced its journey from Dublin to Chicago yesterday evening.”

One passenger took to Twitter to say: “My Aer Lingus flight E1123 from Dublin to Chicago just had a bird strike in number 2 engine on take-off, Captain says it was a flock of pigeons.

"Major vibration after takeoff lead to an emergency landing back in Dublin. Happened today April 13 at 12pm."

