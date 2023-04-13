Watch: Biden to set out 'shared vision' for future of US-Irish relations in historic Oireachtas speech 

US president Joe Biden is to set out a "shared vision" for the future of US-Irish relations in a historic speech to both Houses of the Oireachtas.

Mr Biden is the fourth US president to address the Oireachtas, following in the footsteps of John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

Earlier, US National Security Council senior director Amanda Sloat told reporters that his Oireachtas address will refer to areas of close partnership between both countries and “setting out a shared vision for the future”.

Mr Biden was accompanied to Leinster House by Marie Heaney, the widow of his favourite poet, Seamus Heaney.

Nine members of the US Congress, one senator as well as Mr Biden’s sister Valerie and son Hunter are attending the event, as well as former Irish president Mary McAleese, two former taoisigh, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, Northern Ireland political leaders and Larysa Gerasko, ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland.

The speech comes after a day of ceremony in Dublin as part of his four day visit.

Prior to the speech on Tuesday, Mr Biden met President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin where he rang the Peace Bell and planted an Irish oak in the grounds.

The Peace Bell was unveiled in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden rang it four times before shaking hands with President Higgins. The ringing of the symbolic bell is often an honour bestowed on visiting world leaders and dignitaries.

He said he was ringing the bell for the US, his ancestral home of Ireland, for his ancestors and for peace.

Mr Biden then met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed the importance of US and European leadership. Mr Varadkar praised American leadership since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year as Mr Biden lauded Ireland for its record in accepting Ukrainian refugees.

