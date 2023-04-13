Biden apologises to senator’s infant daughter during historic speech

Biden apologises to senator’s infant daughter during historic speech

US President Joe Biden meets with Senator Rebecca Moynihan with daughter Margot in Leinster House. Picture: Maxwells

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 19:00
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The baby of a senator became an unexpected guest of honour in the Dáil after getting a special acknowledgement from the US president.

Ahead of an historic address to TDs and senators as part of Joe Biden’s trip to Ireland, the Dail speaker drew attention to the young infant who was being held by her mother in the chamber.

As Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl was reading out the list of distinguished guests in the room for the presidential address when he mentioned one particularly young member of the audience.

“I think I must mention somebody else, Mr President, because it’s just come to my attention that a very young observer is in attendance here today, and that is the daughter of Senator Rebecca Moynihan,” he said.

The introduction was met with applause by parliamentarians as Ms Moynihan held up daughter Margo, dressed in a yellow outfit.

MEPs Ciaran Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald, sitting beside Ms Moynihan, laughed and applauded as Mr O Fearghail namechecked the young guest.

“I do suspect that Margo’s attendance here will go down in family folklore for many years to come,” he said.

After beginning his address, Mr Biden apologised to Margo for having to listen to a policy speech by the US president, which he said his own children also had to endure.

“Margo, I apologise to you, little baby girl,” he said.

