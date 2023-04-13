US president praises Ireland for record in accepting Ukrainian refugees ahead of Varadkar meeting

US president Joe Biden has lauded Ireland for its record in accepting Ukrainian refugees and said that Ireland and America’s “values and concerns are the same”.

During a brief conversation with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of a bilateral meeting between the pair at Farmleigh House in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, Mr Biden said that it “feels so good” to have a relationship between the US and Ireland that grows “stronger and stronger”.

Mr Varadkar thanked Mr Biden for America’s support for the Ukrainian cause since the Russian invasion of its neighbour on February 24 2022, adding that he did not know where the world would be without European-American cooperation in the face of that conflict.

Mr Varadkar added that the outbreak of hostilities had led to a conflict on European soul that he had “never expected to see in my lifetime”.

The US president had arrived for the meeting nearly 90 minutes late after first meeting with President Michael D Higgins at the nearby Áras an Uachtaráin.

The ensuing meeting between the American and Irish leaders will be followed by a demonstration of GAA skills by youngsters from local clubs Castleknock, St Brigids, and St Oliver Plunkett’s.

Earlier at a meeting with President Michael D Higgins planted an Irish oak in the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin and rang the Peace Bell, which was unveiled in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden rang it four times before shaking hands with President Higgins. The ringing of the symbolic bell is often an honour bestowed on visiting world leaders and dignitaries.

He said he was ringing the bell for the US, his ancestral home of Ireland, for his ancestors and for peace.

Mr Biden follows in the footsteps of US presidents John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama who have all planted trees in the grounds, as have Pope John Paul II and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to President Higgins, Mr Biden said: “Mr President, I asked whether or not my great-grandchildren can come back and climb this tree when it grows?” “Oh absolutely,” replied President Higgins.

— additional reporting from PA